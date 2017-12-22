Pedestrian Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

Man suffers moderate injuries in accident on East Main Street at Elizabeth Street

man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Main Street in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Police and fire departments along with AMR paramedics responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident on the 600 block of East Main Street, near Elizabeth Street.

The victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t released, was struck and injured by a vehicle, police said.

He reportedly was flown by a Calstar medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

