Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pedestrian Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

Man suffers moderate injuries in accident on East Main Street at Elizabeth Street

Santa Maria police were investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night on East Main Street near Elizabeth Street. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police were investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night on East Main Street near Elizabeth Street. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:29 p.m. | December 22, 2017 | 8:26 p.m.

This story was last updated at 10:29 p.m.

man was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Main Street in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Personnel from the Santa Maria Police and fire departments along with AMR paramedics responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident on the 600 block of East Main Street, near Elizabeth Street.

The victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t released, was struck and injured by a vehicle, police said.

He reportedly was flown by a Calstar medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash, which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with AMR responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the 600 block of East Main Street near Elizabeth Street.

A victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t available, was struck and injured by a vehicle. He reportedly as flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Check back for updates as they become available. 

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with AMR responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the 600 block of East Main Street near Elizabeth Street.

A victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t available, was struck and injured by a vehicle. He reportedly as flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Check back for updates as they become available. 

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with AMR responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the 600 block of East Main Street near Elizabeth Street.

A victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t available, was struck and injured by a vehicle. He reportedly as flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Check back for updates as they become available. 

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with AMR responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the 600 block of East Main Street near Elizabeth Street.

A victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t available, was struck and injured by a vehicle. He reportedly as flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Check back for updates as they become available. 

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with AMR responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the 600 block of East Main Street near Elizabeth Street.

A victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t available, was struck and injured by a vehicle. He reportedly as flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Check back for updates as they become available. 

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with AMR responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the 600 block of East Main Street near Elizabeth Street.

A victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t available, was struck and injured by a vehicle. He reportedly as flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Check back for updates as they become available. 

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Santa Maria, police Sgt. Michael McGehee said.

Members of the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with AMR responded at approximately 7:30 p.m. to the incident in the 600 block of East Main Street near Elizabeth Street.

A victim, an adult male whose name wasn’t available, was struck and injured by a vehicle. He reportedly as flown by CalStar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash which was under investigation, McGehee said.

Check back for updates as they become available. 

 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 