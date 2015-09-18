Man Injured After Foot Caught In Vegetable Harvester West of Lompoc

Advice

A 25-year-old man was severely injured after his foot became caught in a vegetable harvesting machine west of Lompoc on Friday afternoon.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and Lompoc fire departments responded at 12:46 p.m. to a brussels sprouts field near West Central and Union Sugar avenues, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, had been freed from the brussels sprouts harvester by the time firefighters arrived, Zaniboni said.

The man had major injuries to his foot and a helicopter landed in a nearby field to pick up the patient for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.