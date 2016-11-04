Man Injured in Incident on Bonita School Road West of Santa Maria

One person reportedly was injured in an incident under investigation west of Santa Maria on Friday.

Just before 11 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a male walking on Bonita School Road with injuries to his face amid unknown circumstances.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department also were dispatched.

Authorities were trying to determine whether it involved a road-rage incident, a carjacking, a robbery or some other crime.

It’s also not clear whether the incident originated in the city of Santa Maria or outside the city.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.