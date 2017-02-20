Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Injured After Exiting Car Following Multi-Vehicle Highway Collision in Goleta

Truck hauling trailer full of cattle crashes into guardrail and driver of passenger car is hit by SUV after getting out of his vehicle, authorities say

A man suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Goleta Sunday night. Click to view larger
A man suffered major injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Goleta Sunday night.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 20, 2017 | 4:35 p.m.

A man suffered major injuries Sunday night when he was hit by a SUV on Highway 101, after leaving his own vehicle following a multi-vehicle collision near the Patterson Road exit in Goleta.

Just before Goleta-area Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire on Ward Drive, they received a call of a collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at about 9:15 p.m., spokesman Mike Eliason said Monday. 

A pickup truck hauling a large trailer, reportedly with eight cattle inside, swerved on the roadway and hit the right-side guardrail, Eliason said. 

The driver of a Honda Civic also swerved abruptly, and the man got out of his vehicle to investigate and was struck by a GMC SUV, Eliason said. 

"He was thrown probably 10 to 15 feet off to the right-hand shoulder and suffered major injuries," Eliason said, adding that the man was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

There were wet road conditions Sunday night, and the SUV appeared to swerve and spin out, Eliason said. 

​People in the truck and SUV were uninjured, as were the cattle, he said. 

No further details were available.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the collision.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A driver left his vehicle and was struck by another during a collision on Highway 101 in Goleta Sunday night. Click to view larger
A driver left his vehicle and was struck by another during a collision on Highway 101 in Goleta Sunday night.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 