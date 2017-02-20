Man Injured After Exiting Car Following Multi-Vehicle Highway Collision in Goleta

Truck hauling trailer full of cattle crashes into guardrail and driver of passenger car is hit by SUV after getting out of his vehicle, authorities say

A man suffered major injuries Sunday night when he was hit by a SUV on Highway 101, after leaving his own vehicle following a multi-vehicle collision near the Patterson Road exit in Goleta.

Just before Goleta-area Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a three-alarm structure fire on Ward Drive, they received a call of a collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at about 9:15 p.m., spokesman Mike Eliason said Monday.

A pickup truck hauling a large trailer, reportedly with eight cattle inside, swerved on the roadway and hit the right-side guardrail, Eliason said.

The driver of a Honda Civic also swerved abruptly, and the man got out of his vehicle to investigate and was struck by a GMC SUV, Eliason said.

"He was thrown probably 10 to 15 feet off to the right-hand shoulder and suffered major injuries," Eliason said, adding that the man was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There were wet road conditions Sunday night, and the SUV appeared to swerve and spin out, Eliason said.

​People in the truck and SUV were uninjured, as were the cattle, he said.

No further details were available.

The California Highway Patrol will investigate the collision.

