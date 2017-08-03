Man Injured After Reportedly Stepping In Front of Truck in Lompoc

A man who stepped in front of a dump truck in Lompoc on Thursday afternoon was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with injuries, Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., personnel from Lompoc fire and police departments were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Ocean Avenue, Martin said.

The injured man, who name and age were not released, was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

His condition was not available, Martin said.

Officers were investigating the incident as a suicide attempt, Martin added.

Click here for suicide prevention and information resources that are available 24/7.

