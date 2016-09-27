Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Injured as Car Goes Airborne in Santa Barbara Crash

Vehicle slams into utility poles and trees on Constance Avenue near Anacapa Street

A man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday night when he lost control of his vehicle, which became airborne and struck trees and utility polls on Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. A child in the vehicle was not hurt. Click to view larger
A man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday night when he lost control of his vehicle, which became airborne and struck trees and utility polls on Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. A child in the vehicle was not hurt. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:24 a.m. | September 27, 2016 | 10:23 p.m.

A man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday night when he lost control of his vehicle, which became airborne in a spectacular crash on Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Constance Avenue near Anacapa Street, according Capt. Brian Porter of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The Subaru was westbound on Constance, just after it transitions from Garden Street, when the driver lost control, striking two trees and two utility poles, Porter said.

A child who was in a car seat in the vehicle escaped injury, Porter said, but the driver, who sustained back injuries, was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Preliminary investigation indicated the accident stemmed from a medical problem involving the driver, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The crash was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Subaru was totaled Tuesday night after becoming airborne in a crash on Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. The driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Click to view larger
A Subaru was totaled Tuesday night after becoming airborne in a crash on Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. The driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
