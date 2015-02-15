Man Struck by Train in Possible Suicide Attempt Near State Street Crossing

A man was injured Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a passenger train near Santa Barbara’s Amtrak station in what may have been a suicide attempt.

Witnesses said the man was on the railroad tracks at State Street, and kind of moved out of the way at the last second, getting hit with a glancing blow by the Amtrak train, Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Lee Waldron said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m.

Witnesses also said the man was waving his arms up and down at the train, Waldron said, and made references to trying to kill himself to the responding firefighters.

“He did have significant head injuries, but it looked like he was going to survive,” Waldron said. “It was relatively minor considering he got hit by a train.”

Responding fire medics said the man had no visible injuries besides abrasions to the back of his head, and was conscious and alert while being treated.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by an American Medical Response ambulance.

“You don’t see that too many times,” Waldron said. “I’ve only seen it a couple of times in my career.”

Not quite a year ago, a pedestrian was clipped by an Amtrak train as he walked on the tracks near Garden Street. The man suffered only minor injuries in the March 2014 incident.

On Saturday, a woman was killed when she was hit by a freight train near the Goleta train depot at La Patera Lane. Suzanne Worsham, 49, of Goleta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating Worsham’s death, which appears to be accidental, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

» Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.