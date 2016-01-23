Man Seriously Injured After Being Choked in Isla Vista Assault

A man was seriously injured in an early morning assault Saturday in the 6600 block of Sueno Road in Isla Vista, according to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department.

At 1:30 a.m., a man was walking alone and was approached by a group of men unknown to him, according to a campus alert sent out by UCPD.

“They accused him of assaulting a friend and proceeded to attack the male,” according to police.

“During the attack, the victim was choked for an extended period with his scarf causing serious injuries. The male was able to escape and was taken to the hospital where IV Foot Patrol was later notified of the assault.”

The suspects are described as college-age males with no other details given.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Isla Vista Foot Patrol is investigating the assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff's tip line at 805.681.4171.

