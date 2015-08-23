Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Man Injured in Fall From Top of Santa Barbara Parking Garage

Authorities say victim fell 20 feet to roof of Dargan’s Irish Pub, transported to hospital

Santa Barbara firefighters tend to a man injured Sunday night in a fall from the top of the city Parking Lot 10 garage to the roof of Dargen’s Irish Pub & Restaurant.
Santa Barbara firefighters tend to a man injured Sunday night in a fall from the top of the city Parking Lot 10 garage to the roof of Dargen’s Irish Pub & Restaurant. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | August 23, 2015 | 10:28 p.m.

A man fell onto the roof of a popular downtown Santa Barbara pub from the top floor of an adjacent parking garage Sunday night. The victim was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Santa Barbara firefighters responded to a fall victim on the roof of Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega St., shortly after 9 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

He said it’s about a 20-foot drop to the roof from the top of the City Parking Lot 10 garage.

“We packaged the patient and the truck company and engine company lowered him down using a ladder slide,” McCoy said.

The man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It’s unclear how the man ended up on the Dargan’s roof, McCoy said.

“He didn’t really state how he got there, so we don’t really have a reason why he was in one location and on the roof of another,” he said.

Santa Barbara police also responded to the scene, McCoy said.

The man’s identity and the extent of his injuries was not known early Monday.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 