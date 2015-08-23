Man Injured in Fall From Top of Santa Barbara Parking Garage

Advice

Authorities say victim fell 20 feet to roof of Dargan’s Irish Pub, transported to hospital

A man fell onto the roof of a popular downtown Santa Barbara pub from the top floor of an adjacent parking garage Sunday night. The victim was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Santa Barbara firefighters responded to a fall victim on the roof of Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega St., shortly after 9 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

He said it’s about a 20-foot drop to the roof from the top of the City Parking Lot 10 garage.

“We packaged the patient and the truck company and engine company lowered him down using a ladder slide,” McCoy said.

The man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

It’s unclear how the man ended up on the Dargan’s roof, McCoy said.

“He didn’t really state how he got there, so we don’t really have a reason why he was in one location and on the roof of another,” he said.

Santa Barbara police also responded to the scene, McCoy said.

The man’s identity and the extent of his injuries was not known early Monday.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .