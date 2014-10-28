Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Injured in Fire That Damaged Santa Maria Home

Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor |

October 28, 2014

A man suffered burns over much of his body Tuesday night in a fire that caused major damage to a Santa Maria home.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 7 p.m. to the blaze at a residence in the 2400 block of North Bentley Avenue, said Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The first crews on scene found a garage engulfed in fire, with flames spreading into the interior of the adjoining home, Hadfield said.

They also found a man who had burns over a large portion of his body lying on the lawn across from the fire, he said.

He was treated on scene by paramedics, then transported to a local hospital. Details on his condition were not available Tuesday night.

Firefighters mounted an aggressive attack against the flames, Hadfield said, and were able to limit the damage from the fire.

The structure sustained an estimated $170,000 in damage, with another $100,000 in losses to its contents, he said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

