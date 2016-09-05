Man Injured in Hang-Gliding Mishap at Elings Park in Santa Barbara

A man was taken to the hospital Monday after being injured in a hang-gliding mishap at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:20 a.m. to the flying area on the northwest side of the park, according to Capt. Bob Hazel of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the victim lying in the grassy area at the bottom of the flying hill, Hazel said.

He was treated on scene, then taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his injuries were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.