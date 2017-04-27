Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Injured in Highway 101 Vehicle Accident Near Buellton

A man was injured after getting out of his disabled SUV, which was then hit by a semi truck on Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday morning, according to authorities.

A man was injured after getting out of his disabled SUV, which was then hit by a semi truck on Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday morning, according to authorities.

A semi transport truckran into a SUV on Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday morning, according to authorities.

A semi transport truckran into a SUV on Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday morning, according to authorities.

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 27, 2017 | 8:22 a.m.

A man suffered moderate injuries after a vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 near Buellton Thursday morning, according to authorities. 

The man was reportedly driving a SUV which became disabled and stopped in the right lane, for unknown reasons, on a bridge just south of Buellton, said Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason. 

Then, the man got out of the vehicle and was in front of it when a semi truck came around a corner and struck the vehicle, pushing it into the man, Eliason said. 

The collision was reported around 5:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. 

"Amazingly," Eliason said, the man only suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in an ambulance. 

The SUV was shoved onto its side and had major damage from the collision. 

The semi, a transport truck hauling new vehicles, ran slightly off the roadway onto the right shoulder but stayed upright, and the driver was uninjured, Eliason said. 

The right lane was closed in the Three Bridges area south of Buellton while the CHP investigated the cause of the collision. 

According to the CHP incident information, the SUV had no lights on and was stopped in the right lane, before it was hit by the semi. 

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

