Man Treated for Burns, Smoke Inhalation After Lompoc Structure Fire

One person was treated for burns and smoke inhalation Sunday after a fire broke out in a converted shed in Lompoc.

The fire occurred Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of East Barton Avenue, where a shed had been converted into a fabrication shop, according to Lompoc fire Battalion Chief Mark Bray.

As the man used a grinder while trying to cut off a bolt, flying sparks ignited plastic sitting in the corner nearby, Bray said.

He said the man, whose name wasn’t available, had burns to his hands and smoke inhalation after he went back into the burning structure.

He was taken by Santa Barbara County Fire Department ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The fire ran up a wall and into the attic, but didn’t do much damage to the structure, Bray said, adding that it took firefighters some time to search through the building’s nooks and crannies to make sure the flames had been extinguished.

Along with ensuring such work isn’t done around combustible materials, Bray said, the incident also is a reminder to not re-enter a burning structure once you have escaped.

