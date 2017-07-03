Driver Suffers Major Injuries In Single-Vehicle Crash West of Santa Maria

Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after accident at West Betteravia Road and Brown Broad

One person was seriously injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle slammed into a utility pole west of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters, along with personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department, the Guadalupe Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the California Highway Patrol, were dispatched to the intersection of West Betteravia Road and Brown Broad at approximately 5 p.m., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The crash left the lone vehicle involved with substantial damage, requiring crews to extricate the driver from the wreckage, Zaniboni added.

A CalStar medical helicopter was called to a take an adult male with major injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, Zaniboni said.

The crash sheared off a utility pole that was left dangling and in need of repairs, according to CHP dispatch reports.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .