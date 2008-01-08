Man Is Killed in Crash On Highway 101

Tuesday morning, a man was killed on Highway 101 near Carpinteria when the vehicle he was driving drifted off the southbound lanes and hit a concrete pillar.

Tuesday morning, a 1990 Isuzu special construction vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 101 approaching Bailard Avenue in Carpinteria. According to witnesses, who were traveling directly behind the Isuzu, it drifted to the right out of the traffic lane and onto the shoulder, where it traveled several hundred feet through an area of ice plant before striking a wood/metal guard rail and then a concrete pillar for the Bailard Avenue overpass.



The driver of the Isuzu, Sergio Garcia, 54, of Sylmar, was pronounced dead at the scene. The right front passenger, 35-year-old Gabriel Luna of Santa Paula, was extricated out of the vehicle by the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department using the “Jaws of Life.” Luna was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.



The Isuzu was en route back to Ventura County after working overnight at the Santa Barbara Airport conducting paint striping. California Highway Patrol investigators suspect that the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The crash remains under investigation. The right lane of the 101 southbound was closed during the investigation and cleanup. By 10 a.m. it had been reopened.

Fish and Game Updates Spill Amount

The California Department of Fish and Game has quantified the amount of crude oil recovered from the Greka-Palmer Road, Bell Lease oil spill, that occurred on Dec. 7.

The amount recovered, so far, from the spill is 1,397 barrels, which equals 58,674 gallons of crude oil. The amount of produced water (a serious pollutant) that spilled is unknown since most of it has been absorbed into the environment.The contaminated soil and vegetation that has been removed from the site will be trucked to the Certified Hazardous Waste Facility at Kettleman Hills, where it will be weighed, before final disposal, to determine the oil content of the material.

That number will be added to the 1,397 barrels to determine the total amount of crude oil spilled in this incident.

Tennis Court Lights Switch to Energy Conservation

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has installed a tennis court lighting-control system at its Las Positas and Municipal tennis facilities to conserve energy. Players are able activate court lights for one hour via a push button located on the center pole of each lighted court. In addition, a strobe light alerts players when five minutes remain, allowing them to add time. A master clock turns off the court lights at 9:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Enhanced lighting for the parking lot at both tennis facilities has been added, as well.

The project was paid for with funds from the Per Capita Program of the Safe Neighborhoods, Clean Water, Clean Air and Coastal Bond Act of 2000 (Proposition 12) and the city of Santa Barbara. For more information, contact city tennis coordinator Cathy Carpenter at 805.564.5573.

Foster Freeze Robbed

LOMPOC – On Sunday at 8:17 p.m. officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at Foster Freeze, 1120 E. Ocean Ave. Upon arrival, officers learned that two subjects forced their way into the business while employees were closing. They brandished a gun and demanded money. The two subjects left through the back door. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects are described as a black male 30-35 years old, heavyset and tall. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket. Black male 20-25 years old, thin and tall. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket. He was also described as being unshaven.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery are urged to call Lompoc Police Department Detectives at 805-736-2341 or Crime Stoppers of Santa Barbara County at 877-800-9100.

Volunteers Wanted to Help Prune Rose Garden

SANTA BARBARA – The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department and the Rose Society are requesting volunteers to help prune the popular A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden on Saturday, January 12 (rain date: January 19) starting at 9 a.m. The stunning garden contains an accredited, All-American Rose selection of more than 1,500 plants adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and is nourished throughout the year by Rose Society members and Parks Division caretaker staff.

The annual pruning is necessary to insure abundant blooms for the spring and summer months and requires a large hands-on effort using volunteers from the community. No experience is necessary; rosarians will be on hand to demonstrate proper rose pruning techniques to interested participants.

We recommend that those interested in participating in pruning roses wear work clothes including long pants and long sleeves, eye protection such as safety glasses, leather gloves, and bring hand pruners, a leaf rake and a looper. Refreshments will be provided by the Santa Barbara Rose Garden Society. For more information, please call the City Parks Department at 805-564-5433.

San Marcos High 50th Anniversary Set

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The date has been set for the San Marcos High School 50th Anniversary Gala. The event will be on Saturday, March 8.

Please mark your calendars and make your travel plans. The dinner/dance will be held at the Elks Lodge in Goleta. Please keep your eye out for future e-mails with details regarding ticket prices, purchasing tickets and other events planned for the weekend.

Organizers are still trying to get the word out to all students, parents, teachers, coaches, staff and community supporters who had a part in San Marcos’ 50 years…please forward this e-mail to anyone you know who may be interested.

For further information, organizers say committee member Cara Gamberdella should be contacted at 805-683-7336.

Margaret Baker Joins Cottage Health System Board of Directors



SANTA BARBARA – Margaret Baker of Carpinteria has joined the volunteer board of directors of Cottage Health System. Baker is an investor, educator and private client mediator who has a long history of service on several community boards and organizations.

She most recently served as a member of the board of Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara for the past three years. She also spent nine years on the board of trustees for Laguna Blanca School, and six years on the board of trustees for Crane Country Day School.

Baker received her bachelor’s degree from U.S. International University in San Diego, and her master’s degree in special education from UCSB. She also holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University.