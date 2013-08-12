Man Is Stabbed on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Santa Barbara police say they’re investigating an attack that left an 18-year-old man with multiple stab wounds near Franklin School on the city's Eastside.

The victim, a Santa Barbara resident, was jumped shortly after midnight Sunday on the 1100 block of East Mason Street, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The assault occurred after he had left a party to walk to a nearby fast-food restaurant.

“While en route, he was attacked by a suspect or suspects, who struck him on the face with an object and then stabbed him repeatedly,” Harwood said.

Following the attack, the victim walked to his residence and was then driven to the hospital.

At 12:20 a.m., an officer was completing a call for service at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Emergency Room when he saw a vehicle enter the ER parking lot at a high rate of speed and stop near the patient entrance

The injured man exited the car, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds to his torso, and was also suffering from blunt force injuries to his face, Harwood said. Friends and family of the man helped him into the emergency room.

The young man remained hospitalized Monday, but was expected to survive.

Investigators have not yet determined if this incident is gang related, Harwood said, and additional details were being withheld.

