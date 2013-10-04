Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Man Jailed for Allegedly Spraying Brother with Tear Gas

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 4, 2013 | 7:21 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly sprayed his brother with tear gas during a fight, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Daniel Woodman was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of battery, unlawful use of tear gas, and disconnecting an emergency phone call, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Bail was set at $20,000.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of El Gaucho Road, which is near Turnpike Road west of Santa Barbara.

"Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence following a 9-1-1 call … from a distressed female resident who sounded like she may have been choking, and who reported a fight between two brothers at the residence," Hoover said.

Deputies arrived to find two victims — Matt Woodman, 21, and Mia Rodier-Dawallo, 18 — outside the residence waiting for help, Hoover said.

The older Woodman allegedly sprayed his brother with tear gas, Hoover said, and also broke down a door to a bedroom where the couple was hiding.

Woodman, who was in possession of a knife, ripped the phone line out of the wall when Rodier-Dawallo tried to call for help, Hoover said.

She subsequently called 911 using her cell phone.

Woodman was arrested without incident at the residence, Hoover said.

