Man Jailed in Burglary of Santa Maria Business

A 26-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly breaking into a Santa Maria business early Tuesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jaime Celaya, 26, was taken into custody after being caught in the act of burglarizing Metro Zone at 121 W. Main St., Lt. Marc Schneider said.

An alarm brought officers to the business at about 5:40 a.m., Schneider said.

"When the first officer arrived, he observed the suspect … exiting the business in possession of stolen property," Schneider said. "The officer chased the suspect on foot. Celaya ran to a white Chevrolet S-10 that was parked a short distance away."

Officers arrested Celaya, and discovered that the vehicle he ran to was stolen, Schneider said.

Investigation revealed that Celaya had attempted to burglarize Jay's Tires, 111 E. Roemer Way shortly after 4 a.m., Schneider said, but fled when he was observed by an employee inside the business.

Celaya was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, attempted commercial burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possessing of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, Schneider said.

