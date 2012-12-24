Man Jailed on Attempted-Murder After Fight in Lompoc Home

A 38-year-old Lompoc man is facing attempted-murder charges following a fight early Monday, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Isaac Ramirez was arrested after officers were called to a fight inside a residence in the 800 block of North G Street at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located two males with stab wounds,” police said. “Both males were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, with one of them having a life-threatening injury.”

Investigation led detectives to another residence nearby, where Ramirez was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and violation of parole, police said.

The names of the victims were not released.

Police were asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

