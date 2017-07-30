Man Jailed on Felony Charges After Pursuit, 3-Vehicle Collision in Santa Barbara

Driver David Franco, 25, booked into County Jail on suspicion of DUI and evading arrest after chase from downtown ends in crash at Lower Westside intersection

A Santa Barbara man suspected of drunken driving is facing felony charges after a police pursuit early Sunday that ended in a crash with injuries on the city's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

David Franco, 25, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI with injuries, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license, Sgt. Todd Johnson told Noozhawk.

The incident began at about 1 a.m. when a police drunken-driving enforcement team observed a white pickup driving erratically on the first block of West Ortega Street alongside Paseo Nuevo downtown, Johnson said.

About a block away, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but Johnson said the driver fled and a pursuit ensued, with sirens and flashing lights.

The pickup driver eventually headed west on Carrillo Street, where the chase ended with a three-vehicle collision at San Andres Street.

Franco was taken into custody at gunpoint at that location, Johnson said.

Franco was being held at County Jail Sunday night in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, Johnson said, but details about who was hurt were not available.

