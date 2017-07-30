Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Jailed on Felony Charges After Pursuit, 3-Vehicle Collision in Santa Barbara

Driver David Franco, 25, booked into County Jail on suspicion of DUI and evading arrest after chase from downtown ends in crash at Lower Westside intersection

A 25-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested on felony charges early Sunday after a vehicle pursuit ended in a collision at West Carrillo Street and San Andres Street on the Lower Westside. Click to view larger
A 25-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested on felony charges early Sunday after a vehicle pursuit ended in a collision at West Carrillo Street and San Andres Street on the Lower Westside. (Urban Hikers/Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:54 p.m. | July 30, 2017 | 10:20 a.m.
David Franco
David Franco

A Santa Barbara man suspected of drunken driving is facing felony charges after a police pursuit early Sunday that ended in a crash with injuries on the city's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

David Franco, 25, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI with injuries, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license, Sgt. Todd Johnson told Noozhawk.

The incident began at about 1 a.m. when a police drunken-driving enforcement team observed a white pickup driving erratically on the first block of West Ortega Street alongside Paseo Nuevo downtown, Johnson said.

About a block away, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but Johnson said the driver fled and a pursuit ensued, with sirens and flashing lights.

The pickup driver eventually headed west on Carrillo Street, where the chase ended with a three-vehicle collision at San Andres Street.

Franco was taken into custody at gunpoint at that location, Johnson said.

Franco was being held at County Jail Sunday night in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to Kelly Hoover, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash, Johnson said, but details about who was hurt were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Minor injuries were reported early Sunday after a three-vehicle collision in Santa Barbara involving a suspected drunken driver. Click to view larger
Minor injuries were reported early Sunday after a three-vehicle collision in Santa Barbara involving a suspected drunken driver. (Urban Hikers/Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 