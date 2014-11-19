Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:28 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man, Juveniles Arrested After Armed Robbery of Santa Maria Gas Station

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | November 19, 2014 | 7:48 a.m.

Barrientos
Javier Barrientos Jr.

An adult and two juveniles, all of Santa Maria, were arrested early Wednesday after an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station at 1038 E. Main St.

Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers were called to the scene about 3:12 a.m. The victim reported being robbed by two males, one with a gun and one with a knife.

Valle said that an officer responding to the station noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving the general area and that the occupants partially matched the description of the suspects.

A short time later, officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle in the 400 block of Chaparral Street, according to Valle.

Officers recovered stolen items from the robbery as well as a knife inside the vehicle, and a plastic replica firearm was located in the roadway nearby, according to Valle.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were arrested on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Javier Barrientos Jr., 18, was arrested on the same charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County sheriff's substation with bail set at $100,000.

