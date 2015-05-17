Guadalupe Man Found Shot to Death in Santa Maria; Police Ask for Public’s Help

Santa Maria police are investigating an apparent homicide after a Guadalupe man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Sgt. Daniel Rios said officers arrived in the 400 block of West Williams Street at 8:22 p.m., responding to reports of gunshots fired.

He said they discovered the man’s body in a car parked in the residential neighborhood north of West Donovan Road.

Santa Maria firefighters and an American Medical Response ambulance crew responded, but the man was declared dead, Rios said.

He was identified Tuesday as Modesto Melendez, 25, of Guadalupe.

Detectives investigating the homicide were not releasing additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 x297 or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

