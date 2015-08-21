Man Killed in Crash Near Red Rock Was Isla Vista Resident

Advice

The driver who was killed Thursday afternoon when his car plunged over the side of Paradise Road in the Red Rock area was identified Friday as a 21-year-old Isla Vista resident.

The victim was Reed Gorder, said Lt. Craig Bonner of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Witnesses described him as a UC Santa Barbara student, Bonner said, but university officials said their records do not show Gorder attended UCSB.

Gorder's Facebook page indicates he attended Santa Barbara City College.

The single-vehicle accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, and involved a 2002 Ford Mustang that ended up 80-100 feet below the roadway, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Gorder was trapped in the wreckage and was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

A female passenger in her mid-20s was able to get out of the vehicle and climbed up to the roadway.

She suffered moderate injuries and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Her name was not released, and details on her condition were not available.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the incident, CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.

