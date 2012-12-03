Man Killed in Early-Morning Crash Near Buellton

The driver drifts onto the shoulder, flipping his truck onto its roof

A man was killed early Monday when his vehicle left the roadway and flipped onto its roof on Highway 101 north of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 4:35 a.m., CHP officers responded to the accident on Highway 101 just north of Highway 154, according to CHP Officer John Ortega.

The driver, whose name was not released, was southbound in a black pickup truck when, for unknown reasons, he drifted onto the right shoulder. The driver suffered fatal injuries when the truck flipped onto its roof, Ortega said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreckage ended up some 40 to 50 feet off the highway.

Officers were still working to notify the man’s family, and the crash remained under investigation, Ortega said.

