Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 1 Between Lompoc and Gaviota

Friday night collision is second fatal crash for that section of roadway this week

For the second time this week, one person died and another man was injured in a head-on crash Friday night on Highway 1 south of Lompoc, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m.. personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, American Medical Response and California Highway Patrol responded to the incident on the Highway 1, approximately 5 miles north of Highway 101, Eliason said.

The crash involved a Honda sedan and a pickup, with firefighters undertaking extended extrication to free the driver of the car from the wreckage, he said.

A CalStar medical helicopter transported the sedan's male driver, who had major injuries, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Bureau was called to the scene after the pickup’s male driver died at the scene, Eliason said.

Highway 1 was expected to be closed while authorities responded to the crash and investigated the scene.

This is the second fatal crash on that segment of Highway 1 between Lompoc and Gaviota this week.

On Monday afternoon, a head-on crash south of Jalama Road involving a Toyota 4Runner and a Ford passenger van killed a woman, Elaine Ventura, 66, of Lompoc, and her dog.

The second driver was taken by medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Buellton Area Office will investigate the crash.

No further details were available.

