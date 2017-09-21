Man Killed in Trailer-Loading Accident Near Lompoc

An accident involving a vineyard worker in the 2300 block of Sweeney Road near Lompoc on Thursday left one man dead, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man was killed after becoming pinned while trying to load a trailer, Zaniboni added.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Lompoc fire departments, the California Highway Patrol and AMR responded the scene at approximately 11:45 a.m..

"Apparently, this person was trying a load a forklift onto the trailer and something went wrong and he became trapped between the pickup truck and the trailer," Zaniboni said.

Firefighters had to extricate the man's body from the wreckage, Zaniboni added.

"During the process of a forklift being loaded onto the back of the trailer, the truck and trailer began to slide and became jackknifed," said Kelly Hoover, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

The man, identified later Thursday as Adan Guerrero Villa, 60, of Lompoc, was fatally injured when he attempted to exit the vehicle and became trapped, she added.

Representatives of Cal-OSHA were notified of the workplace incident.

