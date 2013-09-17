Man Dies in Industrial Accident at Goleta Dairy

A 21-year-old Santa Barbara County man was killed Monday night in an industrial accident when he became pinned between a trailer and a loading dock at a Goleta business, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded about 10:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Aero Camino to a report of an industrial accident involving an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The victim, who was identified Tuesday afternoon as Jose Ortiz of Santa Barbara County, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.

Ortiz was a warehouse worker who somehow became pinned between the loading dock and a trailer owned by Texas-based Alta Dena Dairy that was delivering milk to local distributor Gold Coast Dairy, according to a report filed with the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA), which is investigating the incident.

Cal OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza said the president of Gold Coast Dairy called in the mandatory report early Tuesday morning.

Initial reports described Ortiz as the driver of the 18-wheeler truck, which reportedly was contracted out through Defrancesco's Dairy Transport, commonly referred to as DDT and based in Rancho Cucamonga.

Monterroza said incidents of this nature are frequently first reported with inaccuracies.

Cal OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation into the accident, she added.

