Man Hit, Killed By Freight Train Near Santa Barbara Zoo

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near the Santa Barbara Zoo Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department said.

A man suffered massive head injuries and died instantly, Capt. Kevin Hokom said.

The man was hit on the tracks adjacent to the Santa Barbara Zoo, at 500 Ninos Dr., where there isn’t a pedestrian crossing, Hokom said.

Santa Barbara police investigators are looking into the collision as a suicide, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The man wasn't identified by name, but Harwood said he is tentatively identified as a 50-year-old local homeless man.

"Our investigation indicates that the train was going southbound and a pedestrian was walking northbound on the tracks," he said.

"The train engineer observed the pedestrian approaching and made efforts to brake and use the horn, but the man never deviated from path walking straight toward the train."

The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau is working to notify the man's next of kin.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. and the train was a freight train carrying oil tankers, not an Amtrak passenger train.

