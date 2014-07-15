Man Killed in Rollover Accident East of Orcutt

The victim, Eric Lynn Lewis, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected in the crash, CHP reports

A 44-year-old Santa Maria man was killed early Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on a rural road east of Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, Eric Lynn Lewis, was driving to work at about 12:30 a.m. on Foxen Canyon Road, east of Dominion Road, at the time of the accident, said CHP Officer Matthew Kenny.

The 2002 Ford Econoline van was eastbound at an unknown speed when it drifted onto the right dirt shoulder, then veered into the westbound lanes before swerving back to the right and into a dirt field, where it overturned, Kenny said.

Lewis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected and suffered fatal injuries, Kenny said.

Investigators were looking into whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, Kenny said.

