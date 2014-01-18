Man Killed in Rollover Wreck East of Santa Maria

A 24-year-old Santa Maria man was found dead Saturday following a single-vehicle, rollover accident east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At about 7 a.m., county firefighters — along with sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol — responded to a report of an accident at Clark Avenue and Dominion Road, fire Engineer Russ Sechler said.

They found a white Chevy pickup that had gone off the road and landed on its roof in a farm field, Sechler said.

Investigation showed that the pickup was eastbound on Clark at a high rate of speed when it failed to stop at a stop sign on Dominion, traveled up an embankment, and launched up and over a fence, landing on its nose and flipping over, the CHP said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, Sechler said, and coroner’s personnel were called out to investigate.

It is not known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, pending toxicology tests, the CHP said.

The victim’s name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

