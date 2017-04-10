Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Killed in Tree-Trimming Accident at Hollister Ranch Near Gaviota

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:47 p.m. | April 10, 2017 | 11:20 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was fatally injured Monday in a tree-trimming accident on Hollister Ranch near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters, paramedics and sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the accident scene, which reportedly was several miles into the gated rural enclave west of Gaviota State Park and near Pt. Conception.

Emergency personnel were hampered in their response by the remote location and the narrow, winding road leading into the ranch.

A county helicopter also was dispatched, and landed near the accident scene, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

However, the victim was declared deceased by AMR paramedics, Zaniboni said, and fire crews were canceled en route.

The man's name was not released pending notification of relatives, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation, Hoover added.

Details about the accident were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 