Man Killed in Tree-Trimming Accident at Hollister Ranch Near Gaviota

A 35-year-old man was fatally injured Monday in a tree-trimming accident on Hollister Ranch near Gaviota, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters, paramedics and sheriff's deputies were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the accident scene, which reportedly was several miles into the gated rural enclave west of Gaviota State Park and near Pt. Conception.

Emergency personnel were hampered in their response by the remote location and the narrow, winding road leading into the ranch.

A county helicopter also was dispatched, and landed near the accident scene, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

However, the victim was declared deceased by AMR paramedics, Zaniboni said, and fire crews were canceled en route.

The man's name was not released pending notification of relatives, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation, Hoover added.

Details about the accident were not immediately available.

