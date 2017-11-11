Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Killed in Highway 154 Rollover Crash Near Santa Barbara

Wreck involving a Honda Civic occurred about a half-mile north of Cathedral Oaks Road; female passenger sustains minor injuries

A Santa Maria man was killed and his passenger was injured Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover wreck on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.
A Santa Maria man was killed and his passenger was injured Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover wreck on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1 a.m. | November 11, 2017 | 5:53 p.m.

A 62-year-old Santa Maria man was killed late Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred at about 4:45 p.m., a half-mile north of Cathedral Oaks Road and just above the Salvar Road overcrossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people — a man and a woman — were in the 2000 Honda Civic that overturned, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The man, who was driving, was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

His passenger, Amber Cave, 31, of Santa Maria, suffered minor injuries, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the CHP.

Details on her condition were not available late Saturday.

The Honda was traveling southbound near the bridge — known by locals as “the overpass to nowhere” — when it swerved across the center of the highway, then veered back and ran off the road, the CHP said. The Honda overturned as it re-entered the roadway.

“The driver, although seat-belted, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision,” the CHP said in a news release.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions for about three hours following the crash.

Eastbound traffic was routed off Highway 154 at San Antonio Creek Road, while westbound traffic was directed off the highway at Cathedral Oaks Road.

Coroner’s personnel were dispatched to the scene to pick up the victim’s remains.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Santa Maria man was declared dead at the scene of a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara.
A Santa Maria man was declared dead at the scene of a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
