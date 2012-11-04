Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Wallet Stolen from Man in Isla Vista Robbery

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 4, 2012 | 1:12 p.m.

A man was robbed early Sunday as he was walking down a street in Isla Vista, according to the UCSB Police Department.

The victim told officers he was in the 6500 block of Segovia Road at about 1:25 a.m. when a dark red sedan pulled up next to him.

A passenger in the vehicle — described as a black male, college age, with facial hair — made a motion indicating he had a gun, and ordered the victim to give up his wallet and cell phone, police said.

The robber left the cell phone before car drove away west on Segovia, police said.

Anyone with any information on this assault or any other crime is encouraged to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446; the Santa Barbara County sheriff s Tip Line; or CrimeStoppers

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

