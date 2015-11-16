Man Lost After Vessel Capsized Near Point Arguello Lived In Arroyo Grande

Advice

A boater who went missing Saturday after a vessel capsized off the coast of Vandenberg Air Force Base lived in Arroyo Grande.

The body of Jeffrey Delbert McDonald, 46, was found Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he was reported missing.

McDonald and two other men were in a 14-foot aluminum boat that capsized near Point Arguello on Saturday.

After being notified of the incident at 8 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a search in conjunction with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Air Support Unit.

McDonald’s body was found at 3:25 p.m. Sunday about 50 yards from the boat ramp on South Base, Coast Guard officials said.

The other two men, whose names weren’t released, swam to shore, Coast Guard officials said.

Arrangements are being handled by Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.

