Man Making Threats Forces 3-Hour Closure of H Street Bridge in Lompoc

A man making threats on the H Street Bridge snarled traffic in Lompoc for more than three hours Thursday evening.

At 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the H Street Bridge over the Santa Ynez River at the north end of town on a report of a man possibly in the midst of a crises, Lompoc police Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

Officers arrived and located William Morales, 32, near the edge of the bridge.

Morales told oficers over the phone that he was possibly armed, and made threats toward police and the public.

The Police Department’s armored vehicle was sent to the scene, allowing officers to safely approach Morales and begin negotiations.

However, the negotiations lasted nearly an hour and proved unsuccessful.

“Ultimately, Morales walked around on the bridge making threats, reaching in his backpack, and using his cane as a potential weapon," Morgan said. “He continued to challenge and walk towards officers in a threatening manner."

When Morales was in a safe spot, police decided to use a "less-lethal weapon" to subdue Morales.

“This proved successful, and he was taken into custody without incident and with only minor injuries,” Morgan said.

The incident spanned more than three hours, and the H St bridge was closed for that time.

Traffic was diverted to use Santa Lucia Canyon Road and other routes into and out of Lompoc during the incident..

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.