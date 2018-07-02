Man Pinned Under Overturned Tractor at Vineyard Near Orcutt

Emergency personnel were dispatched Monday afternoon to a report of a man trapped under an overturned tractor at a vineyard south of Orcutt.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the White Hills Vineyard on the 8300 block of Graciosa Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The tractor was in a precarious position, complicating the efforts to free the injured man, according to emergency radio traffic.

A Calstar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, and was standing by to airlift the victim, who reportedly suffered leg injuries, to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

