Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Who Pleaded Guilty in Dystiny Myers Slaying Dies In State Prison

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 16, 2016 | 10:05 p.m.

A man who pleaded guilty for his role in the brutal killing of Dystiny Myers died in state prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Cody Lane Miller, 25, died Saturday in his cell at California Correctional Institution, Tehachapi, according to corrections spokeswoman Krissi Khokhobashvili. 

Miller did not have a cellmate, Khokhobashvili said. 

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Section will conduct an autopsy, state prison officials said.

“The decedent was found unresponsive in his jail cell and pronounced dead at the scene,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ray Pruitt said Thursday. “A postmortem examination will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death.”

The autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Pruitt said.

In 2013, Miller pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in connection with the slaying of Dystiny Myers, a 15-year-old from Santa Maria. 

Miller, who was from Fresno, and four others were charged in the Sept. 26, 2010, killing of Myers whose partially burned body was found in rural San Luis Obispo County.

His guilty plea came a day after Miller backed out of a deal to testify in the trial of his two co-defendants. The second deal gave him a longer prison term.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 