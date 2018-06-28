Santa Maria Man Pleads Guilty in Double Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 154

A Santa Maria man has pleaded guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to drunken driving and causing a crash on Highway 154 that killed two people and injured others last year.

Rigoberto Gracida, 30, of Santa Maria appeared before Judge John McGregor for the change of plea hearing Thursday.

Gracida, who was represented most recently by attorney Tom Barnard, initially was charged with a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury to four people, and special allegations for causing great bodily injury.

Additionally, he faced misdemeanor charges for driving with blood alcohol content above the legal limit of .08 percent and driving on a suspended license.

The criminal complaint alleged his blood alcohol content was .10.

Gracida was arrested after the three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 east of Zaca Station Road on Dec. 17.

The crash occurred when an eastbound Nissan SUV, driven by the defendant, drifted into the westbound lane, where it collided with a Honda Accord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact caused Gracida's vehicle to overturn, and it was struck from behind by a Dodge minivan driven by Aurelio Salvador Zaragoza, 43, the CHP said.

In the collision, the driver of the Honda Accord, Hamilton Dias Bonilla, 35, and a passenger in the Dodge minivan, Antonia Bautista Santiago, 50, were declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Zaragoza, the minivan driver, suffered major injuries and two passengers in the Honda Accord were also injured.

Gracida pleaded guilty to a felony count of driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or more causing injury, and admitted four separate great bodily injury allegations for each victim killed or injured, Deputy District Attorney Cory Graves said.

Gracida also pleaded to a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

Under the plea deal, Gracida will be sentenced to 14 years in state prison, Graves said.

A sentencing hearing is planned for July 19.

