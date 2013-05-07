Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:07 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Man Pleads Guilty to Identity Theft

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 7, 2013 | 9:26 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man has pleaded guilty to 17 felony counts of identity theft from 2009 and 2010 and will be sentenced to more than five years in jail as a result, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Imoukhuede Ehimika, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to 17 felony counts of identity theft and four other felony offenses, including grand theft, commercial burglary and money laundering, and a special allegation of causing losses exceeding $200,000, according to a statement from the DA’s Office.

Prosecuting attorney Anthony Davis said Ehimika took part in an elaborate scheme to defraud victims of their personal identifying information and ultimately their money starting in late 2009, and the fraudulent activity lasted through 2010 when he was caught.

Ehimika would receive basic bank information from an out-of-state source, related to bank customers residing in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — specifically those who had a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, with their bank, the statement said.

Ehimika then went to the homes of the victims, stole personal mail from their mailboxes and accessed the victims’ personal computers through unsecured wireless networks, “all for the purpose of obtaining Social Security numbers, birth dates, driver’s license numbers and other pieces of personal identifying information,” the statement said.

Fraudulent checking accounts were set up in the name of each victim, directly linked to each victim’s HELOC, complete with debit cards and checks, to which Ehimika transferred huge sums of money from the HELOCs.

“He used the fraudulent debit cards to purchase large money orders at Southern California Walmart stores, which were then sent back to the out-of-state source of the original basic banking information,” according to the statement from the DA’s Office. “Ehimika also used the debit cards to pay for some of his own personal expenses.”

One of the victims contacted the bank about the activity on his HELOC account, and he also reached out to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

An extensive investigation by sheriff’s detectives led to the discovery of numerous other victims, with thousands of pieces of mail, financial documents and handwritten notes recovered from Ehimika’s residence.

Ehimika was arrested in December 2010 and subsequently charged with 67 counts of identity theft, grand theft, forgery, commercial burglary, money laundering and an enhancement for causing losses in excess of $200,000.

He is expected to be sentenced later this year to five years and eight months in prison, along with an order to pay restitution of roughly $160,000.

“Let this be another reminder to everyone in our community to continue to be vigilant in protecting your identity and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 