Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend in Lompoc Last Year

William Delgado sentenced to 31 years to life in state prison for killing Ranae Ronquillo, 47, in their Lompoc residence

The family of Ranae Marie Ronquillo wore T-shirts with her picture and name to court Monday for the plea and sentencing of her killer, William Delgado. She died in their Lompoc home in January 2017. Click to view larger
The family of Ranae Marie Ronquillo wore T-shirts with her picture and name to court Monday for the plea and sentencing of her killer, William Delgado. She died in their Lompoc home in January 2017. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 22, 2018 | 4:39 p.m.

A man accused of killing his girlfriend in their Lompoc home last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday afternoon in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where her family members spoke about their loss.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Judge James Voysey sentenced Delgado to spend 31 years to life in state prison for second-degree murder along with admitting special allegations for use of a knife.

William Delgado, 43, was taken into custody early on Jan. 7, 2017, after Lompoc police found his girlfriend, Ranae Ronquillo, 47, dead in their Lompoc residence.

Authorities said they believe she was killed a day earlier.

Ronquillo's adult son alerted Lompoc police that she was injured and not breathing in a residence on the 100 block of South C Street.

While police investigated the killing, Delgado drove by the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

Delgado has prior convictions including discharging a firearm with gross negligence in 2008, and felony domestic violence against Ronquillo in 2014, in Riverside County, authorities said previously.

At the time of her death, Delgado and Ronquillo reportedly had recently moved to Lompoc, police said.

Delgado's guilty plea to second-degree murder also brought him a second strike under California’s Three Strikes Sentencing Law. 

He also received credit for serving 381 days in custody since his arrest. The negotiated disposition for this case came before a preliminary hearing occurred. 

Delgado was represented by S.E. Ballard from the Public Defender’s Office while Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson led the prosecution team.

Members of Ronquillo's family traveled from Riverside County to speak during the hearing about their loss.  

Ronquillo’s daughter, Carissa Quijano  told the court their lives have been changed forever since losing her to domestic violence. 

“My mother was a beautiful soul and she had the most loving heart,” Quijano said. “She loved and cared for everyone.

“My mother was a free spirit and even though her life was taken too early she lived a full life,” Quijano said. “I loved listening to all her life stories and all the memories we have will always be in my heart.”

She said she and her siblings won’t be able to make new memories with their mother.

Quijano said the past year has been the hardest of her life, adding she and her two brothers lost a mother and father when Ronquillo was killed, since the woman filled both positions in their lives.

“She was taken from us so suddenly, I find myself lost and frustrated without her and thinking of the times we had and the time we were supposed to have,” Ronquillo’s mother, Gloria Ortega, said in a written statement read by Nudson.

Because her family will never hear Ronquillo’s voice or laughter again, a cousin said Delgado should spent the rest of his life in prison without any possibility of parole.

“Our family is hurt because of what he’s done. He hurt us all, not just one person,” Ronquillo's cousin, Susan Aldama, said. “He took her away from us and that was wrong.”

Delgado did not speak during the hearing, beyond answering the judge’s brief questions regarding the plea.

The judge also ordered Delgado to pay restitution of at least $8,500 to the victim’s family. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

