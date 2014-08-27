Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Man Pleads No Contest to Fishing-Related Thefts

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office | August 27, 2014 | 7:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday that John Anthony Wilson pleaded no contest to four felony counts of grand theft of aqua-cultural product.

The case arose from a California Fish & Wildlife investigation whereby Wilson was caught stealing crabs from other fishermen’s holding tanks in the Santa Barbara Harbor on multiple occasions.

In addition to his felony plea, Wilson pleaded to five various misdemeanor Fish & Game Code and California Code of Regulations violations stemming from his conduct of: fishing species out of season, failing to service traps within the appropriate amount of time, and failing to maintain proper accounting records and landing receipts of his commercial catch. Wilson would then transport and peddle his stolen or undocumented catch at the Hollywood and local fish markets.

In exchange for his plea, Wilson agreed to three years of felony probation and 180 days in the County Jail. The terms and conditions of his probation will also require Wilson to pay restitution to the victims and investigation costs to California Fish and Wildlife.

Sentencing is set to occur Oct. 28, after which time Wilson will not be allowed to fish, commercially or otherwise, until any pending Fish & Wildlife Fishing Commission action related to this case is completed.

“This case demonstrates Santa Barbara County’s dedication to our fishing community, and to those fishermen who do their utmost to abide by all the laws and regulations in the course of their profession that help protect our local resources,” Deputy District Attorney Kevin Weichbrod said.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 