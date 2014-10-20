Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Pleads Not Guilty to DUI in Crash That Left Pedestrian Critically Injured

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 20, 2014 | 3:45 p.m.

A 23-year-old UC Santa Barbara graduate accused of hitting and critically injuring a pedestrian last year pleaded not guilty Monday to felony DUI charges in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Brent MacDonald Pella, 23, of Los Angeles is facing charges of one felony count of DUI causing injury and one felony count of driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury, with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury to a 24-year-old Camden John Partridge of Fullerton.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 12 for a restitution and settlement hearing, according to Arnie Tolks, who is prosecuting the case for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred on Oct. 11, 2013, when the vehicle Pella was driving struck Partridge as he was crossing Carrillo Street near the Bath Street intersection, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Pella was allegedly driving a Hyundai Sonata and attempting to make a left turn from the 900 block of Bath Street onto the 300 block of Carrillo Street when Partridge was hit.

Partridge was treated at the scene and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Harwood said.

Pella was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and his blood test results showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent, over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

