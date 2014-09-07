Man Pushing Bicycle Injured in Santa Maria Collision

A man pushing a bicycle on Broadway was seriously injured Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim, who had not been identified, was walking northbound on Broadway near Inger Drive at about 8:20 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle as he walked near the right-hand lane, Sgt. Mark Streker.

"Witnesses reported that the pedestrian was difficult to see in the dark, and failed to yield to traffic when he was struck," Streker said.

He said the victim was taken first to Marian Regional Medical Center, then tranferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a head injury.

The 17-year-old male driver, who was not identified, was cooperative with police, Streker said.

"Alcohol is not a factor with the driver, but unknown with the pedestrian," he said.

