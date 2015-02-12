Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:54 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Man Receives 75 Years to Life in Prison for Molesting Two Grandsons in Santa Barbara

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 12, 2015 | 2:39 p.m.

A San Francisco man who was found guilty of molesting his two grandsons in Santa Barbara and Sonoma counties was sentenced this week to 75 years to life in prison. 

Munoz
Manuel Peter Munoz

Manuel Peter Munoz, 65, was convicted in December on five felony counts of forcible child molestation against two victims — his grandsons who were 6 and 10 at the time.

Santa Barbara police told Noozhawk last year that detectives had been investigating reports in 2009 that Munoz might be sexually abusing two boys.

An investigation revealed that Munoz lived with the victims and their parents in Santa Barbara for about two years between 2006 and 2008. When entrusted to care for the victims, Munoz allegedly molested them.

Munoz was arrested in October 2013 in San Francisco at his residence, brought to Santa Barbara and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.  

The jury trial against Munoz began in late October in Judge Michael Carrozzo's courtroom and lasted 16 days, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The jurors deliberated for four days in the case and reached unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts.

Munoz appeared before Carrozzo on Monday, who sentenced the man to 75 years to life in prison.

Prosecutor Paula Waldman said the oldest victim, now 18, gave a victim impact statement at the sentencing and appeared in court with his parents, relatives, therapist and an administrator from his high school.

The youngest victim, now 12, was not in court Monday.

Waldman said she felt "very proud" of the victim, and that he had spoken about forgiving his grandfather, but never forgetting what had been done.

"He also said he's not going to let this interfere with him being a happy kid again," Waldman said, adding that the victim said the process of testifying and going through trial "had lightened his emotional burden."

"There is no tolerance for molesting children," Waldman said, adding that investigators have an "appreciation of the seriousness of the crime."

