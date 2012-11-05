Man Remains Hospitalized After Being Shot Multiple Times

A man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night was listed in stable condition at a Santa Barbara hospital Monday, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers who were called to a report of a shooting at about 7:30 p.m found the victim — who was severely injured — in the 500 block of North M Street, police said.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was treated at the scene, and eventually airlifted by a Calstar helicopter to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

After undergoing surgery Sunday night, the victim was listed in stable condition, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

No further details about the incident were available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.