Man Injured in Jump From Vehicle on Highway 101 Near Montecito

Emergency personnel responded Monday after a man jumped out of a moving vehicle on Highway 101 near Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Hot Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was sitting in the left rear seat of a small SUV, which was traveling at freeway speed, when he rolled onto the roadway, said fire Capt. Brian Walsh.

Initial reports were that the man had been hit by a vehicle, but that was not the case, Walsh said

The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was found in the left-hand lane, having suffered extensive "road rash" and other possible injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Walsh said.

Details on the man’s condition were not available.

"The driver and passenger in the front seat said they had no idea that was going to happen," Walsh said, adding that the vehicle pulled over at Los Patos Way.

Lane closures in the area of the incident caused traffic back-ups on Highway 101.

The incident remained under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.