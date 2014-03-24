Man Reports Being Stabbed With Ice Pick in Santa Barbara

Police say victim, who was taken to the hospital, would not tell them where the attack occurred

A man told officers he was stabbed with an ice pick Monday night in downtown Santa Barbara.

Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the area of Garden and Cota streets, said Santa Barbara police Sgt. Eric Beecher.

They found the victim, who said he had been stabbed in the chest with an ice pick, Beecher said.

However, the victim was "completely uncooperative," Beecher said, and refused to provide details about the attack.

"We don't have a crime scene, and we don't know where it occurred," Beecher said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details about his injuries were unavailable.

