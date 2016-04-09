Man Rescued From Beach After Isla Vista Cliff Fall

A man in his early 20s was injured after falling from an Isla Vista cliff to the beach below early Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Responders arrived at the scene in the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive around 12:21 a.m. to find a man had fallen 35-40 feet to the beach, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

He said firefighters used a rope and pulley system to make a technical rescue due to the high tide and location of the fall.

Responders were lowered to the beach to assess the victim, who had moderate injuries.

He was placed into a basket and hoisted up to the street, which took about a half-hour, Eliason said.

The man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.