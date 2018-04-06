Two Suspects Rob Man at Gunpoint in Santa Maria

Police were looking for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in northwest Santa Maria early Saturday.

The victim told officers he was walking in the 100 block of East Bunny Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when he was approached by two men, one of whom had a handgun, Santa Maria police Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

The suspects demanded property from the victim, Schneider said, and then fled on foot east on Bunny.

A search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful, he added.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them at 805.928.3781, or call CrimeStoppers at 877.800.9100.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.