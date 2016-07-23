Man Robbed at Knifepoint at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara

A shopper walking in the parking lot at La Cumbre Plaza was robbed at knifepoint Saturday, according to Santa Barbara police.

The victim was headed to his car, carrying merchandise he had just purchased, when he was confronted by a man and a woman, Lt. Kenneth Kushner said.

He said the man brandished a knife and demanded the packages he was carrying.

The victim complied, and the couple fled on foot and remained at large Saturday night.

The shopper was not injured.

